Williams said after Thursday's 39-35 win in Detroit that he's "fine" and likely just has "a bruise on his abdomen," Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Williams seemingly went for a precautionary X-ray after Week 12 action due to a "weird fall" that occurred during Thursday's contest in which he engineered two TD drives in the final 8:20 of the fourth quarter to eke out a four-point victory. He completed 30 of 44 passes for 345 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and recorded three carries for 15 yards. With plenty of time to recover before the Bears' next game Sunday, Dec. 6 against the Jaguars, Williams has a decent chance to avoid practice restrictions next week.