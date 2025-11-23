Williams completed 19 of 35 passes for 239 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding four rushes for 21 yards in the Bears' 31-28 win over the Steelers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Williams wasn't at his most efficient, but he still put together a rewarding fantasy effort thanks to his trio of scoring tosses. The 2024 first overall pick connected with DJ Moore (five, 25 yards) and Colston Loveland (12 yards) for his touchdown passes, recording his fourth multi-TD effort through the air this season. There's no question head coach Ben Johnson's tutelage and scheme have both done plenty to advance Williams' game in the latter's sophomore NFL campaign, but he'll still head into a Week 13 road showdown against the Eagles on Black Friday completing just 59.2 percent of his passes through 11 games.