Williams, who is ruled out for Monday's game against the Eagles, has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, which doctors consider a 3-to-4-week injury, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of ESPN report.

Williams sustained the injury in last Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Vikings and was unable to practice in any fashion this week. Head coach Ben Johnson had previously been terming Williams as week-to-week, but Schefter and Rapoport's report offers some clarity on what potential recovery timeline the third-year quarterback might be facing. The report notes that the 3-to-4 range is merely an estimated for Grade 2 strains, so if Williams proves to be a quick healer, it's possible that he can return to action for Chicago sooner than expected. At the very least, the Bears will have to get by with either Tyson Bagent (concussion) or Case Keenum as their starting quarterback versus the Eagles.