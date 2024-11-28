Williams completed 20 of 39 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns against Detroit on Thursday while running for 39 yards on four carries.

Williams provided acceptable fantasy production in a setting where things could have gone worse and nearly did. The first half was a fruitless struggle for Williams and the Bears offense, with all the familiar themes of poor pass-rush management and an inability to establish consistent rhythm. Williams kicked into an extra gear in the second half, though, scoring all three of his touchdowns and nearly leading the Bears to a game-tying field goal opportunity. Unfortunately for Williams, what happened from that point will go down among the most memorable NFL lore for in-game blunders. A first and 10 from the Detroit 25 with 0:46 left on the clock somehow resulted in the Bears running the clock out on themselves. The offense had one timeout left and 36 seconds on the clock but spent those seconds lining up to call an incomplete pass as time ran out. It's not Williams' fault as much as it is on Matt Eberflus, but it would still have been nice to see more situational awareness from Williams. They might have a different coach by then, but the Bears hit the road to face the 49ers in Week 14.