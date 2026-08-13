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Bears' Caleb Williams: Not in line to play Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Williams won't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Browns, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Ben Johnson revealed Thursday that the Bears plan to sit "a number" of their starters, with Williams among those getting the day off. Per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Johnson seems to be leaning toward resting Williams for the entire preseason, though a final determination on the starting quarterback's status for the second and third preseason games has yet to be made. Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum and Miller Moss are the other QBs on Chicago's roster, and Finley reports that Bagent is on track to play the first half of Saturday's preseason opener.

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