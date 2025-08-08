Bears' Caleb Williams: Not scheduled to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams isn't scheduled to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Dolphins, per CHGO Sports.
This likely means most of Chicago's projected starters will be held out, although we figure to see them at least once this preseason as they continue learning coach Ben Johnson's playbook. With Williams held out, Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum figures to get the start Sunday.
