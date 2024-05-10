Coach Matt Eberflus named Williams' the Bears' starting quarterback at rookie minicamp Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick of April's draft, was always a lock to start Week 1 over Tyson Bagent or Brett Rypien, but the team has wasted no time making Williams' position official, with Friday being the first day of on-field workouts for rookies. That allows Williams to immediately begin familiarizing himself with Chicago's offensive scheme without having to worry about splitting any reps. He can start establishing chemistry with fellow top-10 selection Rome Odunze during rookie camp, while veterans DJ Moore and Keenan Allen -- who both worked out with Williams and Odunze during the pre-draft process -- stand to arrive at team facilities for the start of OTAs.