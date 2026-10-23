Williams completed 22 of 33 passes for 308 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing five times for 18 yards in the Bears' 30-24 win over the Patriots on Thursday.

Williams spearheaded another prolific performance for the Bears offense, leading his squad to another 30-point tally while eclipsing the 300-yard mark for the second time in five days. Williams tied his season with 9.3 yards per attempt, and he accomplished his stellar numbers while focusing on a tight pool of five targets. The 2024 first overall pick's two touchdown passes went to Luther Burden (24 yards) and Colston Loveland (12 yards), marking Williams' first multi-TD tally since Week 1. Williams appears to be clicking on all cylinders in his second season in Ben Johnson's aggressive offense, now having completed 71.0 percent of his passes for 1,020 yards through four games heading into a Week 8 road showdown with the defending champion Seahawks on Monday night, Nov. 2.