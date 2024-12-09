Williams completed 17 of 23 pass attempts for 134 yards and two touchdowns while rushing four times for 27 yards with a fumble in Sunday's 38-13 defeat to San Francisco.

Williams and Chicago's offense were nearly invisible Sunday, netting just four yards over five drives in the first half (all punts). The first-overall pick from this year's draft was able to pad his stats out of the break with a pair of touchdown throws that never threatened the 49ers' lead. On the bright side, Williams has now thrown seven touchdowns over his last three contests after failing to generate one over his previous four appearances. Things won't get any easier for the Bears as they prepare to visit the Vikings next Monday.