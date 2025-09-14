Bears' Caleb Williams: Pair of TD passes in loss
Williams completed 19 of 30 passes for 207 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding five rushes for 27 yards in the Bears' 52-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Williams' final line was serviceable, but the final score underscores how dominant the Lions were overall. The 2024 first overall pick looked especially impressive in the first half while connecting with Rome Odunze for touchdown passes of 28 and six yards, but he was only able to help the Bears to seven second-half points. Williams connected with seven different targets in his second game in head coach Ben Johnson's offense, and he clearly remains a work in progress in the quarterback-friendly system heading into a Week 3 home matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday.
