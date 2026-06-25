Bears' Caleb Williams: Poised to make leap in 2026

Williams appears poised to make a leap in his second season with coach Ben Johnson in 2026, Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire reports.

Williams was a standout during the offseason program after he took multiple steps forward under Johnson's tutelage last season. While his completion percentage dipped from 62.5 percent as a rookie to 58.1 percent in 2025, Williams' touchdowns (27), touchdown rate (4.8 percent), adjusted yards per attempt (7.3) and yards per completion (11.9) all saw significant boosts. He was also sacked just 24 times after absorbing a league-high 68 sacks as a 2024 rookie. Williams certainly has MVP aspirations headed into his third pro season at just 24 years old.