Bears coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday it's still "to be determined" whether Williams and the rest of the starting unit will suit up for Sunday's preseason opener against the Dolphins, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Johnson said any playing time for Williams and the starting offense won't be determined until he's had a chance to discuss plans with Miami head coach Mike McDaniel, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, so it sounds like Chicago's first-team units won't risk much action unless getting a chance to hone their skills against the Dolphins' starters. As Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic notes, Williams has had an up-and-down training camp to date, with Johnson saying that the first-team offense was "sloppier than we were hoping we would be at this point" during Sunday's open practice scrimmage. It's worth noting, though, that Williams is going through a particularly challenging offseason, which has included rehab from January wrist surgery, learning a new offensive system, and building chemistry with both a revamped offensive line and a pair of significant rookie pass-catchers in TE Colston Loveland and WR Luther Burden. Growing pains are to be expected, but it will inspire confidence in fantasy managers anticipating a Year 2 breakout if Williams manages to look comfortable whenever he does take the field for preseason action.