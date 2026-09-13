Williams completed 21 of 29 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns while carrying the ball 10 times for 65 yards and two more TDs in Sunday's 59-37 win over the Panthers.

In the highest-scoring Week 1 game in NFL history, Williams led the Bears on nine separate scoring drives, tossing TDs to Cole Kmet in the second quarter and Jahdae Walker in the fourth, while adding rushing scores of his own in the first and second quarters. The third-year QB produced a career-high 30 touchdowns in 2025, 27 through the air and three on the ground, but he may be poised to shatter that mark in 2026. Williams will likely face a tougher test at home in Week 2 against the Vikings.