Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Eagles.

As expected, Williams will not be active for Monday Night Football due to a right hamstring injury he sustained during the Bears' Week 2 loss to the Vikings. Tyson Bagent was a full participant in Saturday's practice but is listed as questionable, as he's still in the league's concussion protocol. If Bagent is unable to play, then Case Keenum would serve as the Bears' starting QB for Week 3. Williams' next opportunity to play is Week 4 against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 4.