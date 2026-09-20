Williams won't return to Sunday's contest versus the Vikings due to a hamstring injury.

Williams appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his right leg as he scrambled inside Minnesota's 10-yard line in the middle of the fourth quarter. He was in visible pain afterward, needed assistance to get to the medical tent and then was carted to the locker room before the nature of the health concern was revealed. Its severity isn't yet known, but for as long as Williams is sidelined, Tyson Bagent will direct the Bears offense.