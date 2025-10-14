Williams completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 252 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for a loss of two yards and another touchdown in Monday's 25-24 win over Washington.

Williams didn't post gaudy numbers on Monday Night Football, but he played a clean game while lifting the Bears to a third straight victory. The 2024 first-overall pick won the individual battle between the top two quarterback selections from that draft, but Jayden Daniels arguably had the superior fantasy score after hitting pay dirt thrice in a losing effort. Williams has been looking more comfortable running head coach Ben Johnson's offense with each passing week, a trend the duo will look to maintain against the Saints on Sunday.