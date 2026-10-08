Williams (hamstring) has made tangible progress in his recovery from a Grade 2 hamstring strain sustained in the Week 2 loss to the Vikings, Dan Wiederer of The Athletic reports.

Williams has yet to resume practicing with his teammates, but he has reportedly looked comfortable dropping back, planting and throwing the ball. Head coach Ben Johnson said Monday that Williams remains week-to-week and won't return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, paving the way for Tyson Bagent to make a second consecutive start. Williams could be an option under center for the Bears as soon as Week 6 against the Falcons, though his return to game action would be precipitated by a successful return to practice without setbacks.