Williams completed 23 of 31 passes for 231 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and added nine rushes for 70 yards in the Bears' 20-19 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

The first overall pick appeared more in rhythm in his first game under interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, but the end result was another loss for the reeling Bears. Williams did put his team in position to pull off a win by leading a seven-play, 42-yard drive that started with him taking back-to-back sacks before recording completions of 16 and 21 yards to Rome Odunze and a 12-yard strike to Keenan Allen. However, the march ended with a blocked field goal as time expired. Williams had a compact target pool of six players on the afternoon, and he finished with highest yardage total since Week 5. Williams' first chance to build on the positives from his performance comes in a Week 12 home divisional clash against the Vikings.