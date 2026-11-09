Williams completed 22 of 37 passes for 279 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Buccaneers. He also rushed five times for 16 yards.

Williams looked unstoppable early, capping Chicago's two first-quarter drives with touchdown passes of nine yards to Rome Odunze and 56 yards to Luther Burden, the latter of whom later exited due to a concussion. The 2024 first overall pick cooled down after that, throwing three second-quarter interceptions en route to a career-worst four interceptions overall. Chicago's defense picked up the slack with a pick-six against Baker Mayfield, and Williams found Colston Loveland for a 38-yard gain to set up Cairo Santos' game-winning field goal on the game's final play. The Bears have reeled off four consecutive wins since Williams returned from a hamstring injury to improve to 7-2, and he didn't have a turnover in the previous three games prior to Sunday night's downturn. Williams will look to clean up the errors in Week 11 against the Saints following Chicago's Week 10 bye.