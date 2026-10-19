Williams completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while adding four rushes for three yards in the Bears' 31-23 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Making his return from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Williams opened the game looking like he hadn't missed a beat. The 2024 first overall pick completed his first 12 passes and didn't misfire much after that point while connecting with eight different targets overall. Williams hit Colston Loveland for his one touchdown pass and just narrowly missed a second scoring connection with the second-year tight end during a prolific afternoon overall. Williams looks back to full health and will get a quick opportunity to build on Sunday's stellar numbers in a Week 7 home matchup against the Patriots next Sunday.