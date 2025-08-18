Williams completed six of 10 pass attempts for 107 yards and a touchdown (no rushing attempts) in Sunday's 38-0 preseason rout of the Bills.

Williams looked sharp in his first preseason action under new head coach Ben Johnson, moving the offense 93 yards on Chicago's first possession. Last year's No. 1 overall pick dialed up WR Olamide Zaccheaus for a 35-yard touchdown strike to cap off an impressive opening drive. Williams displayed improved footwork while looking decisive in the pocket, two areas Johnson was hoping to improve heading into his signal-caller's sophomore year. It is unclear if Williams will see the field in the Bears' preseason finale against the Chiefs on Friday, but Sunday's brief glimpse into his progression should be enough to drum up the fantasy hype machine.