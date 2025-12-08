Williams completed 19 of 35 passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Packers. He added four rushes for 15 yards.

The Bears had an abysmal first half, managing only 71 net yards on 28 offensive plays. Williams predictably played a significant role in that showing, as he had only 32 yards on 14 pass attempts. However, he rebounded for a decent effort in the second half, recording three completions of at least 20 yards while also tallying a pair of one-yard passing scores. That was enough for Williams to turn in a passable fantasy performance --particularly given the tough matchup -- but he ended the Bears' rally in the final minutes of the game with an interception in the end zone. Overall, Williams managed only his third multi-touchdown showing in his last six games, and he's also reached 200 passing yards in only half of those six matchups.