Williams completed 15 of 23 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Saints. He added 11 rushing yards on four carries.

The Bears' offense looked a little sluggish coming out of its bye, and both of Williams' TD passes came in the second quarter as he connected with D'Andre Swift on a three-yard shovel pass and Colston Loveland on a 15-yard score. Williams failed to reach 200 passing yards for the first time since Week 2, and he'll take a somewhat disappointing 10:6 TD:INT thorough seven games into a Week 12 clash with the Lions.