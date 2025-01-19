Williams, who was spotted Saturday with a cast on his right wrist while attending a USC-Wisconsin men's basketball game, underwent a minor offseason elective procedure to remove a cyst, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Per Cronin, the procedure was deemed not serious, and is not expected to impact Williams as the offseason progresses. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is coming off a rookie campaign in which he started all 17 of Chicago's regular season games en route to completing 351 of his 562 passing attempts for 3,541 yards with 20 TDs and six interceptions, while rushing 81 times for 489 yards. Of the team's top tier skill players, only veteran wideout Keenan Allen is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent. Meanwhile, the Bears are currently in the process of interviewing candidates to fill the their head coach vacancy.