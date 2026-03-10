Lewis is set to sign a two-year deal with the Bears, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Lewis is in line to head to the Bears after being a reliable backup for the Bills. The defensive back played in all 17 regular-season games for the team in 2025, starting in four of them. He accumulated 43 tackles (33 solo) and had four passes defensed as well as two forced fumbles over the course of the season. Lewis has experience at slot cornerback, outside cornerback and safety. The 28-year-old's versatility should bring a new element to Chicago's secondary in 2026.