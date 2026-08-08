Bears' Cam Lewis: Carted off field Saturday

Lewis left the field on a cart with a trainer Saturday after appearing to suffer a left leg injury, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lewis was hurt during a two-minute drill and limped off the field while favoring his left leg. Though he was carted to the locker room, Greg Braggs Jr. of CHGO Sports notes that it's "standard procedure" for players to get a cart when hurt on Fields 3 and 4 (as Lewis was), whether the injury is serious or not. With that in mind, Lewis' outlook is hazy for the time being.