Bears' Cameron Lee: Promoted to active roster
Lee was promoted to the Bears' active roster Tuesday.
Lee joins the 53-man roster after the Bears placed veteran lineman Kyle Long (shoulder) on injured reserve. Lee played collegiately at nearby Illinois State before spending time with the Saints and Bengals this offseason. He has been on the Bears' practice squad for the entirety of the regular season.
