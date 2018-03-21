Meredith (knee), who is a restricted free agent, is slated to visit the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Meredith also has visits with the Colts, plus another unspecified AFC team on tap. Both the Ravens and Colts have clear needs at receiver, so their interest in Meredith makes perfect sense. Of course, the Bears have the option to match any contract offer extended to the wideout, but if they don't they wouldn't receive any compensation since Meredith entered the league as an undrafted free agent. The 25-year-old is bouncing back from a torn ACL and partially torn MCL that he suffered last August, but Meredith is expected to be a training camp participant.