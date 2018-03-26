Bears' Cameron Meredith: Logs visit with New Orleans
Meredith (knee) visited the Saints on Saturday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Meredith, a restricted free agent, has also visited the Colts and Ravens. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound wideout is bouncing back from a torn ACL and partially torn MCL that he suffered last August, but Biggs relays that Meredith's target is to be ready for the start of training camp. If Meredith signs an offer sheet with another team, the Bears have the option to match said offer, but if they decline to do so, they wouldn't be due any compensation since Meredith entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015.
