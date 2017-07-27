Bears' Cameron Meredith: Practicing Wednesday
Meredith (thumb) is on the field for the Bears first practice of training camp Wednesday, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
After injuring a ligament in his thumb earlier in the offseason, Meredith was able to recover in time to find himself on the field for the start of training camp. He'll look to follow up his breakout campaign on 2016 when he caught 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns, and with Alshon Jeffery now in Philadelphia, he certainly could become the Bears top option in the passing game. He's a player who's flying under the radar in many fantasy drafts, but he has the potential to finish as a top-24 option at wide receiver, especially in leagues that award a point per reception.
