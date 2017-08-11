Meredith was targeted twice, but failed to record reception, Thursday against the Broncos.

Meredith technically didn't get the start, as the Bears lined up with three tight ends on the opening snap along with Kevin White as the wide receiver in the formation. He did, however, play the rest of the snaps with the starters, and he was targeted once on a deep pass, but the ball was slightly underthrown. He projects to be the top fantasy option at receiver on for Chicago, and his preseason performance should have little to no impact on his draft value.