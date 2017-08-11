Bears' Cameron Meredith: Quiet in first preseason game
Meredith was targeted twice, but failed to record reception, Thursday against the Broncos.
Meredith technically didn't get the start, as the Bears lined up with three tight ends on the opening snap along with Kevin White as the wide receiver in the formation. He did, however, play the rest of the snaps with the starters, and he was targeted once on a deep pass, but the ball was slightly underthrown. He projects to be the top fantasy option at receiver on for Chicago, and his preseason performance should have little to no impact on his draft value.
More News
-
Bears' Cameron Meredith: Developing chemistry with Mike Glennon•
-
Bears' Cameron Meredith: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Bears' Cameron Meredith: Likely healthy by training camp•
-
Bears' Cameron Meredith: Suffers ligament injury•
-
Bears' Cameron Meredith: Locked in as starter•
-
Bears' Cameron Meredith: Fires touchdown pass in season finale Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...
-
Cowboys expectations minus Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, Heath Cummings looks at how that changes...
-
Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games
The NFL has suspended Ezekiel Elliott six games for violating the league's personal conduct...
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...