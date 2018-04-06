The Saints extended an offer sheet to Meredith on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Meredith entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, which allows the Bears to match any offer that he receives. If the Bears ultimately decide to let Meredith move on, they'll receive no compensation. His situation is an interesting one, as he followed up a breakout 66-888-4 line in 2016 with a torn ACL and partial tear of the MCL in his left knee last August. Meredith's recovery will dictate where he stands in the receiving corps in the fall, whether it's in Chicago or New Orleans.