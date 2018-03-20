Bears' Cameron Meredith: Visits Indianapolis
Meredith (knee) visited the Colts on Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Meredith is a restricted free agent the Bears opted to use an original-round tender, meaning they would receive no compensation should he signs an offer sheet with another team and the Bears decline to match it. The 25-year-old is drawing interest despite missing the entire 2017 season after tearing his ACL in August, and has a visit with another team on the horizon.
