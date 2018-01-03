Bears' Cameron Meredith: Vows to be ready for training camp
Meredith (knee) said Wednesday that he expects to be "100 percent" healthy for the start of training camp, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Earmarked for a starting role at receiver entering the 2017 campaign, Meredith never earned the opportunity to build on his 66-catch, 888-yard sophomore campaign after tearing the ACL in his left knee during the Bears' third preseason contest. Now more than four months along in his rehab, Meredith seems to be making positive progress. He said that he's been able to do some light running and leg-strengthening exercises, putting him on track to be fully healed by the summer. The Bears were never really able to find a dependable top target in the passing game while he was sidelined, so Meredith should have the inside track to a starting role if he checks out fine on the health front during camp.
