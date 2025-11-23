The Bears signed Jones from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Jones was waived by the Bears in early November, but he's back on the team's active roster for the second time this season. He has exclusively served on special teams and has accumulated 10 tackles (two solo) across seven regular-season games. Jones could see some snaps on defense against the Steelers on Sunday due to the absences of Noah Sewell (elbow), T.J. Edwards (hand) and Tremaine Edmunds (groin - IR).