site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-charles-leno-gets-green-light | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Charles Leno: Gets green light
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
at
7:10 pm ET 1 min read
Leno (toe) is active for Sunday night's contest in Green Bay.
Leno missed practice Thursday and Friday, but his toe injury won't prevent him from suiting up for Sunday's divisional matchup. The
Bears will also have right tackle Rashaad Coward (ankle/knee) available. More News
08/24/2017
• by RotoWire Staff
12/28/2014
• by Igor Mello
10/26/2014
• by Chris Cwik
10/19/2014
• by Igor Mello
10/05/2014
• by Marty Gitlin
09/22/2014
• by Larry Hartstein
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read