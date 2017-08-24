Bears' Charles Leno Jr.: Inks four-year extension
Leno Jr. signed a four-year extension with the Bears on Wednesday, Marc Sessler of NFL Network reports.
The Bears have the left side of their offensive line locked down for years to come, as both Leno Jr. and left guard Kyle Long are now under contract through the 2021 season.
