Bears' Charles Leno: Ready for matchup with Lions
RotoWire Staff
Dec 6, 2020
Leno (toe) is active for Sunday's matchup against Detroit.
Leno was limited Thursday and Friday in practice after sitting out the first session of the week, but he's ultimately proven capable of keeping his starts streak alive. The 29-year-old hasn't missed a game since 2014.
