Claypool (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Lions.
As expected, Claypool will suit up Sunday for the first time since Week 13. Before suffering the knee injury, the 2020 second-round pick totaled 21 receptions on 36 targets for 197 yards across his first seven games with Chicago. With Darnell Mooney (ankle) on injured reserve, Claypool figures to operate as the Bears' No. 1 wideout in a group that also features Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones, N'Keal Harry and Dante Pettis.
