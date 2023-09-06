Claypool (hamstring) wasn't listed on the Bears' initial Week 1 injury report Wednesday.

Since injuring his hamstring during an Aug. 9 practice, Claypool sat out the entire preseason slate, likely with his presence for the season opener in mind. Coach Matt Eberflus expressed as much to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic on Aug. 24, and indeed that will come to pass. With DJ Moore's addition to the Bears this offseason, Claypool has been bumped down to the team's third wide receiver behind Moore and Darnell Mooney, making it unclear how many targets he can expect from quarterback Justin Fields on a weekly basis.