Claypool (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
After missing the last two games due to a knee injury, Claypool made his return to practice for the first time since Week 13. This marks his first visible sign of progress in his recovery effort, but it remains to be seen if he'll gain clearance to play Sunday at Detroit. Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) also was limited Thursday, while Dante Pettis (ankle) sat out, so the Bears have a number of question marks in the receiving corps in the midst of Week 17 prep.
