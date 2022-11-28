Claypool caught two passes for 51 yards in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Claypool led all Chicago wide receivers with five targets, and Trevor Siemian threw him a pair of downfield passes. On his 31-yard gain, Claypool beat standout cornerback Ahmad Gardner, but the Chicago offense struggled to move the ball from the middle of the second quarter on, limiting his potential for additional production. This was the first time in four games that Claypool posted more than 13 yards, and he's yet to become a reliable fantasy option with the Bears.