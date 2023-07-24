The Bears activated Claypool (undisclosed) from the active/PUP list Monday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Claypool closed out the offseason program in mid-June with absences related to a soft-tissue injury, which presumably resulted in his inability to pass a physical Sunday and land on the PUP list in the first place. With that step behind him, though, he'll now be able to participate in Chicago's first practice of training camp Wednesday. Claypool is slated to serve as the team's No. 3 wide receiver behind DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney this season.