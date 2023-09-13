Coach Matt Eberflus was asked Wednesday about the possibility of demoting Claypool and told reporters the Bears are "looking at all the possibilities right now," Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Claypool missed a bunch of blocks and finished without a catch on two targets in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Packers, operating as the No. 3 WR behind DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney. It isn't a role conducive to fantasy value even if Claypool plays well in real life, which is something he arguably hasn't done since the middle part of his 2020 rookie season. Lack of effort as a repeat theme isn't promising, nor is it a good look when one of the largest WRs in the league -- listed at 6-4, 238 -- repeatedly draws attention for poor blocking. Chicago beat reporters seemed to hint at the possibility of Equanimeous St. Brown being active instead of Claypool for Week 2 at Tampa Bay, with rookie Tyler Scott or veteran Trent Taylor likely taking the No. 3 receiver role in that scenario.