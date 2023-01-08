Claypool caught two passes for 29 yards in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 14 receptions and 140 yards over seven games played after being acquired from Pittsburgh.

After the Bears acquired Claypool in Week 8, his best game was a 51-yard performance, but he was limited to 15 yards or fewer in four of seven games. However, he was playing in a low-volume passing offense where very few receivers produced. Next year, he'll have a full training camp to acclimate to the offense, and he'll likely be given an opportunity to see if he can become Chicago's top receiver. Over the first two years of his career, Claypool averaged 866 yards and 6.5 touchdowns, so there should be potential for improvement. He's under contract with the team through the 2023 season.