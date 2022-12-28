Claypool (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
Claypool has been dealing with a knee issue for the better part of the last month, and while he played Week 13 against the Packers, he's missed back-to-back games since the Bears' Week 14 bye. He hasn't made an noticeable step forward in his recovery from the injury, but he does have two more chances to mix into drills this week before the Bears potentially make a decision on his availability for Sunday's contest at Detroit.
