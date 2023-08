Coach Matt Eberflus said Thursday that he feels confident Claypool (hamstring) will be able to play Week 1 against the Packers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Claypool opened training camp on the active/PUP list and then pulled his hamstring on Aug. 9 and has been sidelined ever since. Injuries have been Claypool's downfall in his time with the Bears. Once healthy, Claypool is expected to serve as Chicago's slot man between outside receivers DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney.