Claypool (knee) is expected to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Claypool is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, but it looks like he's trending in the right direction. An official word on Claypool's status will come prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Claypool is indeed active, he has a reasonable path to serving as the target leader of Justin Fields' diminished receiving corps. Dante Pettis (knee) remains questionable, while Equanimeous St. Brown has cleared the concussion protocol in time to play Sunday.