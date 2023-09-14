Claypool is practicing as normal this week and is expected to play Sunday against the Bucs, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Claypool was dreadful in the Week 1 opener versus Green Bay, parlaying 58 offensive snaps into zero catches on two targets. Coach Matt Eberflus openly admitted the team was going to look into Claypool's Week 2 role. He simply can't be trusted in fantasy lineups until further notice.