Claypool (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Prior to sitting out this past Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Claypool was held out of every Week 15 session as he tended to a knee injury. The Bears opened Week 16 prep with a walkthrough Tuesday, for which he was listed as a limited participant, but the third-year pro fell back to no activity one day later. Claypool has just one more chance to get on-field work Thursday before Chicago potentially makes a ruling on his availability for Saturday's game against the Bills. Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) also was a DNP both Tuesday and Wednesday, so the team is staring down the prospect of being without its top two wide receivers this weekend.